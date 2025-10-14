Lack of trust backstage in WWE - Reports

There is a reported lack of trust backstage in WWE. This issue stems from a recent development that has upheaved the company's current plans.
At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion match to win the Crown Jewel Championship. On RAW, The Visionary bragged about the win, saying he doesn't need anyone.
Later in the night, The Vision turned on him, with Bron Breakker delivering a Spear followed by a Tsunami by Bronson Reed. This development shocked the fans, and later it emerged that Rollins was injured at Crown Jewel, causing the promotion to pivot its plans.
However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has noted that many in WWE are skeptical about the legitimacy of this new injury, following the fabricated injury storyline involving Rollins earlier this year.
“They were told it was from an injury in the match with Cody Rhodes. But after being told his other injury was legit, many are not fully believing anything right now," he wrote.
This mistrust comes after the sports entertainment giant worked people within the company with Rollins' storyline injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. This set up his dramatic return at SummerSlam, where he appeared healthy and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
"In the attempt to work everyone, the belief in what those are being told, and there are multiple cases of this in recent months (the Rollins SNME injury being the one that really cost credibility with several in the room) the lack of trust right now is pretty high,” the report from Meltzer added.
Rollins' injury has clouded the plans in the immediate future. There have been reports that his injury is real, and he will undergo more tests this week to evaluate the damage.
WWE has big plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42
On RAW, CM Punk won a Triple Threat match to become the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.
But with Seth Rollins' injury, it remains to be seen how WWE now deals with the situation. Meanwhile, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that tentative plans within WWE called for Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.
It remains to be seen how serious Rollins' injury turns out to be and how it affects the company's plans moving forward.
