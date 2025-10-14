Lack of trust backstage in WWE - Reports

There is a reported lack of trust backstage in WWE. This issue stems from a recent development that has upheaved the company's current plans.

Ad

At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion match to win the Crown Jewel Championship. On RAW, The Visionary bragged about the win, saying he doesn't need anyone.

Later in the night, The Vision turned on him, with Bron Breakker delivering a Spear followed by a Tsunami by Bronson Reed. This development shocked the fans, and later it emerged that Rollins was injured at Crown Jewel, causing the promotion to pivot its plans.

Ad

Trending

However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has noted that many in WWE are skeptical about the legitimacy of this new injury, following the fabricated injury storyline involving Rollins earlier this year.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

“They were told it was from an injury in the match with Cody Rhodes. But after being told his other injury was legit, many are not fully believing anything right now," he wrote.

Ad

This mistrust comes after the sports entertainment giant worked people within the company with Rollins' storyline injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. This set up his dramatic return at SummerSlam, where he appeared healthy and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

"In the attempt to work everyone, the belief in what those are being told, and there are multiple cases of this in recent months (the Rollins SNME injury being the one that really cost credibility with several in the room) the lack of trust right now is pretty high,” the report from Meltzer added.

Ad

Ad

Rollins' injury has clouded the plans in the immediate future. There have been reports that his injury is real, and he will undergo more tests this week to evaluate the damage.

WWE has big plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42

On RAW, CM Punk won a Triple Threat match to become the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

But with Seth Rollins' injury, it remains to be seen how WWE now deals with the situation. Meanwhile, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that tentative plans within WWE called for Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

It remains to be seen how serious Rollins' injury turns out to be and how it affects the company's plans moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences