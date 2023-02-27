Latest on Brock Lesnar's rumored match against current champion at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Numerous plans regarding Brock Lesnar's potential opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39 have floated around over the last few months. A recent report shed more light on The Beast Incarnate possibly facing Gunther at The Show of Shows.

It has been noted in the past that the company was planning a match between Lesnar and The Ring General at WrestleMania this year. The duo even briefly interacted during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which led to more speculation. However, on last week's RAW, the former Universal Champion was challenged by Omos for a match at 'Mania.

WrestleVotes, in an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, reported that while WWE discussed a match between Lesnar and Gunther for the event, the plans were quickly scrapped.

"I saw the rumours, and I know it was discussed, but it didn't get very far. It wasn't ever set in stone," WrestleVotes stated.

Sooplex @Sooplexx WWE @WWE



#WWERaw BREAKING: @TheGiantOmos is issuing a challenge to face @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania BREAKING: @TheGiantOmos is issuing a challenge to face @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania!#WWERaw https://t.co/B9ltRWSdRG How the hell did we go from Brock Lesnar and Gunther facing off at Royal Rumble to Bray Wyatt calling out him and Bobby at Elimination Chamber to this??? twitter.com/WWE/status/162… How the hell did we go from Brock Lesnar and Gunther facing off at Royal Rumble to Bray Wyatt calling out him and Bobby at Elimination Chamber to this??? twitter.com/WWE/status/162…

Gunther has expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers to have set foot inside the squared circle, and a match against him is a dream for many. Gunther has also expressed his desire to face The Beast Incarnate numerous times.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Ring General reiterated his wish to step across the ring from Brock Lesnar. Gunther further reflected on his confrontation with the former Universal Champion at Royal Rumble 2023.

"That moment, let's go. It was a super exciting moment for me. So obviously, Brock [Lesnar] is a competitor I was always impressed with and I think I said it before it was like people call me kind of like the end boss in situations but Brock might be my personal end boss and I think that moment we had was all I needed out of it right now. Basically, a real life confirmation that the audience is up for that. Obviously, my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental Champion. But going down the line. I think that's something I really want to go for being the ring with Brock one-on-one."

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



We need the match.



wrestlelamia.co.uk/gunther-names-… Gunther names Brock Lesnar as his "end-boss".We need the match. Gunther names Brock Lesnar as his "end-boss". We need the match.wrestlelamia.co.uk/gunther-names-… https://t.co/CmVo0QmCL7

While fans were excited at the prospect of Gunther and Brock Lesnar facing off at WrestleMania 39, it seems like WWE has different plans for both powerhouses. While the SmackDown star looks set to face Drew McIntyre at the event, The Beast Incarnate could lock horns with Omos.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes