Latest on Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

A new report has seemingly provided details on Brock Lesnar's potential WWE future. He has been away from the squared circle since SummerSlam 2023.

At last year's Biggest Party of the Summer, The Beast Incarnate suffered an upset at the hands of Cody Rhodes. After the match, the two men shared a hug and Lesnar put The American Nightmare over by raising his hand in the air.

Earlier this year, Lesnar was allegedly alluded to as a former UFC and WWE Champion in the Vince McMahon lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. During the WrestleMania 40 post-show press conference Triple H debunked rumors surrounding the 46-year-old star's exit from WWE.

At the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring, Michael Cole name-dropped The Beast Incarnate during the Randy Orton vs. Gunther match. These developments led fans to speculate about Brock Lesnar's status.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Brock Lesnar's comeback is currently on hold, as he has yet to receive a green light from WWE's legal team. This is because the Stamford-based promotion is still a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Brock Lesnar had one serious problem in his early career, says former WWE rival

Back in 2003, The Beast Incarnate had a feud with a one-legged competitor, Zach Gowen. The former WWE Champion had famously beaten up Gowen in his hometown, Detroit.

While speaking on the Cafe de Rene show, Gowen said that the one problem Brock Lesnar faced was fans not adapting to him as a heel. WWE wanted to do "something drastic" and hence they had The Beast Incarnate destroy a one-legged opponent to establish his heel run.

"They were trying to get him over as a heel and it wasn't working. He kept coming out to babyface reactions and so they had to do something really, really drastic to get the public to boo him. So they figured, 'well let's beat up the one-legged kid in his hometown in front of his mother and his brother and have Brock murder him to try to get a little heat on him,'" Gowen said.

You can check out the full video below:

Only time will tell how long will it take for WWE's legal team to clear the 46-year-old star for an in-ring return.

