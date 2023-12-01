Latest on CM Punk's blockbuster WWE match; concerns from anonymous major star revealed - Reports

Recent reports have provided information on CM Punk's massive program in WWE that has an anonymous major star concerned.

The Best in the World made his blockbuster return at Survivor Series in his hometown, Chicago, after almost a decade. The 45-year-old star arrived following the Men's WarGames contest, and on this week's RAW, Punk mentioned he was back home to the WWE Universe.

A report from Sports Illustrated noted that there are plans for The Straight Edge Superstar to work with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE may take a lot of time to build up a feud between The Bloodline leader and the former AEW World Champion.

Irrespective of that, the ultimate direction for a storyline between the two stars would include Paul Heyman - revealing that The Wiseman could potentially turn his back on Reigns and align with Punk again, which would lead to The Tribal Chief turning face and The Second City Saint as a heel.

However, WON also noted that one anonymous major star who saw the situation between Punk and Roman Reigns said that WWE better get there within six months because of the injury risk or uncertainty of The Best in the World.

Sonya Deville picks future WWE opponents for CM Punk

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville recently shared her picks for The Straight Edge Superstar following his return.

While speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraa Dhamaal, Deville was asked about who the 45-year-old star should face. The female star had the names of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns in her mind.

"I'd like to see CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes. I'd like to see Punk vs. Randy Orton now that he's back. I could see CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. So many of the top guys right now would be such an interesting clash of previous stories and angles meeting with new people and new angles," Deville said.

It remains to be seen who will be The Best in the World's first opponent in World Wrestling Entertainment in nearly ten years.

