Latest on WWE's plans for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank - Reports 

Having recently retained their tag team titles against Imperium this week on RAW, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are now looking ahead to their next challenge.

As the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the stars are two of the select performers who compete on both RAW and SmackDown each week.

With Money In The Bank set to take place on Saturday, July 1, in London, many have been intrigued about their status on the show. According to a recent report by Xero News, "KO/Zayn won't defend at MITB, but defend the SD before against Gauntlet winners."

Tonight on SmackDown, five of the company's most talented tag teams will battle it out in a gauntlet match, with the winner set to face Owen and Zayn for their championships.

Former WWE star wanted Sami Zayn to become world champion

Over the past year, the Canadian has gone on to become one of the company's most popular performers, with his alliance and eventual departure from Roman Reigns' Bloodline being heralded as one of the best storylines in recent memory.

Zayn came close to capturing Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal title last February at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (a.k.a Mr. Kennedy) said that he wished Zayn was the one to end Reigns' run as champion.

"I was really hoping for Sami Zayn. It just felt so good," said Ken Anderson. [36:45 - 36:52] (H/T Sportskeeda)

With Sami Zayn and a plethora of other top superstars failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Roman's time as champion currently stands at 1018 days with no signs of slowing down.

