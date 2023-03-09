Legalizing gambling in WWE could hurt top stars including Roman Reigns  - Reports

WWE has been the talk of the town ever since Alex Sherman of CNBC revealed that there was talk of possibly legalizing gambling for high-profile matches in the company. According to a new report, allowing such practices could hurt the credibility of stars and champions, including Roman Reigns.

In 2020, Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion of the blue brand when he made his return during the Thunderdome Era. Last year, he became the unified Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar for the red brand's major title.

Last night, it was revealed that there are possible plans to legalize gambling in the company, which has raised some serious questions. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of WON, legalizing gambling in WWE could potentially hurt the credibility of top stars and champions, including Roman Reigns:

“I don’t know how deep in the card they’re gonna allow the gambling to be because they’re kind of saying selective matches – the guys that this is gonna affect the most is your champions, your Charlotte Flairs, your Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Usos, and all of them. They’re the ones who need more than anyone, especially Roman Reigns, to know where he’s going and what he’s doing. And those are the ones who are not going to be allowed to be told, and those are the ones with the most pull."

Meltzer also added that this would cause difficulties for the stars to prepare and craft their storylines weeks ahead in the company.

“If Roman Reigns is going into that pay-per-view against Sami Zayn, and he doesn’t know if he’s gonna win or lose until the last minute, how do he and Heyman and everyone craft the storylines for the week before and the week after and where they’re going and how you factor Cody Rhodes in, and everything." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Meltzer explained in detail what the repercussions would be for the stars and champions if the company finalizes its decision.

WWE is reportedly planning a huge six-man tag team match involving Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

After over two years, it looks like Roman Reigns' reign as a champion could be coming to an end when he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

However, fans are wondering what The Tribal Chief could possibly do in the company after dropping the titles. According to a new report from Xero News, Roman Reigns and The Usos could face the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash 2023.

Xero News @NewsXero 2 main events being discussed for Backlash at this time is:



Reigns vs. Rhodes vs. Rollins

Or

Reigns, Jimmy, Jey vs. Rhodes, Kevin, Sami 2 main events being discussed for Backlash at this time is: Reigns vs. Rhodes vs. RollinsOrReigns, Jimmy, Jey vs. Rhodes, Kevin, Sami

Another plan for the main event involves a Triple Threat match between Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 39 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

