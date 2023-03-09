WWE reportedly in talks to legalize gambling for match results

WWE is reportedly making strides to make gambling on scripted matches a possibility in the future.

The idea of gambling on wrestling matches may sound strange to some, as the outcomes are predetermined. However, the promotion is making an attempt to ensure their results are protected and worthy of fans placing wagers on.

According to Alex Sherman of CNBC, WWE has conducted talks with state regulators in Michigan and Colorado about legalized gambling on high-profile matchups.

The company is working with accounting firm EY (Ernst & Young) to ensure the secrecy of their match results so that betting will not be tainted by results leaking before the match takes place.

Alex Sherman noted that company executives have proposed that results for matches will be locked in months ahead of time and wrestlers will not be informed of the result until shortly before the bell rings.

"Allowing gambling on certain WWE matches would alter how matches are produced – and how storylines are created. In discussions about how gambling on wrestling could work, WWE executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestlers themselves wouldn’t know whether they were winning or losing until shortly before a match takes place." [H/T: CNBC]

Seth Rollins now favored at WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul appeared to be a safe bet to defeat Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania, but the odds have changed.

According to Bet Online's updated odds, Seth is now favored to defeat the 27-year-old at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The odds will likely continue to change until the premium live event, but at the moment Rollins is favored to pick up a big victory at WrestleMania.

Despite now being favored, Logan has continuously gotten the better of The Visionary since eliminating him in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The media star knocked Seth out cold this past Monday during RAW.

The updated odds for Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins at WrestleMania are as follows:

Seth Rollins -150

Logan Paul +110

The ability to gamble on wrestling matches could bring a new revenue stream to the company if it catches on. It will be interesting to see how many people will be willing to gamble on scripted matches if it becomes legal to do so.

Would you ever gamble on a WWE match? Let us know in the comments section below.

