WWE reportedly planning a huge six-man tag team match involving The Bloodline after WrestleMania 

WWE could reportedly book a huge six-man tag team match featuring The Bloodline.

According to a recent two-part report from Xero News on Twitter, Roman Reigns and his faction could face the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens at the Backlash Premium Live Event following WrestleMania.

The first part of the report suggested that WWE could also consider booking Reigns, Rhodes, and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

The second part of the report suggests:

"Rhodes, Sami, KO vs. Reigns, Jimmy, Jey - non titles at Backlash."

Booker T recently gave his take on a Bloodline member possibly leading WWE in the absence of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the top guy in WWE and has been leading from the front for quite some time.

The legendary Booker T recently discussed the possibility of Jey Uso leading the company in the potential absence of Reigns. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said:

"I don't see, you know, I don't think Jey is, you know, should be put in a position where he's got to try to carry the company. You got too many guys on the roster for one guy to try to have to carry the company. I don't think The Bloodline really is The Bloodline without Roman Reigns. So, if Roman takes some time off, The Bloodline takes some time off too. That's just the way I see it."

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso reunited with his family as he betrayed Sami Zayn after his win over Jimmy Uso. The Usos and Solo Sikoa then proceeded to attack the former Honorary Uce before Cody Rhodes made the save.

Would you like to see Reigns and The Usos face Cody, Zayn, and Owens in a six-man tag team match? Sound off in the comment section.

