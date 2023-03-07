Wrestling legend addresses if Bloodline member could carry WWE in Roman Reigns' absence

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of Jey Uso carrying the company in case of Roman Reigns' absence.

Jey Uso has had problems with The Bloodline since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last January. While the other Bloodline members attacked Sami Zayn at the event, Jey retreated from the ring. He continued to avoid Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over the next few weeks. However, Jey recently returned to The Bloodline last Monday on RAW and led a brutal attack on Zayn.

While many expect Reigns to take a break from WWE after WrestleMania 39, a fan asked Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast whether Jey could carry the company in The Tribal Chief's absence.

"I don't see, you know, I don't think Jey is, you know, should be put in a position where he's got to try to carry the company. You got too many guys on the roster for one guy to try to have to carry the company. I don't think The Bloodline really is The Bloodline without Roman Reigns. So, if Roman takes some time off, The Bloodline takes some time off too. That's just the way I see it," Booker replied. [1:02:39 - 1:03:04]

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

In April 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after several years of absence. Although he suffered a legit injury about two months later, The American Nightmare returned to action last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes will now square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows. The two superstars stood face-to-face for the first time last Friday on SmackDown.

