Legendary backstage figure responsible for emotional segment featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - Reports

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens kicked off this week's episode of RAW, and they made a major challenge to The Usos for WrestleMania 39. The segment ended in a brawl between the two parties and was reportedly produced by Michael Hayes, the Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking of WWE.

On SmackDown last week, Zayn and Owens finally reconciled and embraced in the ring after weeks of anticipation. Cody Rhodes was the one who got them to get back on the same page, as they all have an issue with the faction.

During RAW, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens confirmed that they will be joining forces to take down The Bloodline. They challenged The Usos to a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, which the champs accepted.

According to Fightful Select, the Sami Zayn and KO segment was produced by WWE Legend Michael Hayes, who is a tenured member and senior producer of the creative team. He has helped create many iconic moments for the company.

The former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter were involved in a pull-apart brawl with The Usos on RAW, which got wrestling fans excited to see them collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Usos brawl

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared that he didn't like the brawl that took place at the beginning of the show.

He called out the four superstars for "punching and kicking like girls" despite being veterans.

"This was horrendous. So now you've got the heels coming out, and now we've got this big brawl, and again, bro, they are punching and kicking like freaking girls. I don't understand. When you combine the years that these four wrestlers have combined, the years of experience, and I'm sitting here and seeing this phony c**p and the stomping where they are barely touching," said Russo.

Fightful Select also reported that WWE RAW was a complete sellout and the highest-grossing episode of the red brand in St. Louis' history. The show did 1.771 million in the ratings.

Do you think KO and Sami Zayn will end The Usos' historic run at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes