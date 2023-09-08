Legendary WWE Hall of Famer expected to make an appearance at Superstar Spectacle in India - Reports

WWE returns to India for a live event on September 8, 2023, after nearly six years, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The show will feature several top superstars as previously advertised, including Seth "Freakin" Rollins, John Cena and members of Imperium.

The live event will not be aired on the WWE Network or Peacock, as it is exclusive to the Indian market.

Per PWInsider via WrestlingNewsCo, former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali will return for the show, albeit no information regarding what he will be doing at the event was revealed.

The veteran is arguably the biggest Indian star in the history of the company, and made a significant impact during the first three years of his stint with the Stamford-based promotion, beginning from his debut in 2006.

This included a lengthy rivalry with The Undertaker and winning the world title. He has not wrestled since competing in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

It's also worth noting that he made a one-off appearance to assist Jinder Mahal during the latter's WWE Championship reign in 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja will join his team Indus Sher to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While it was previously advertised that Indus Sher will be contending for the tag team championship, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dropped the belts at Payback last Saturday to The Judgment Day.

Check here to find out which former NXT Champion will be part of the Superstar Spectacle on Friday.

Jinder Mahal weighs in on what attracts viewers to WWE

The former WWE Champion recently spoke to The Hindu, during which he mentioned that Indus Sher will be competing for the straps. However, plans changed after the title switch. As of this writing there is no indication that The Judgment Day will appear instead to defend their belts.

Be that as it may, Jinder Mahal is excited to come to the south side of India. Touching on a variety of topics in the aforementioned interview, The Modern Day Maharaja was asked about what brings fans together for watching wrestling, as it is known now that the product is scripted. Mahal stated:

"Yeah, it is entertainment, no doubt. Just like any film or TV show you watch. But the athleticism is real. There are no retakes, cuts, or edits. It’s live. When you see world-class athletes performing, you appreciate what goes into it. It is mixing entertainment and athleticism to create a spectacle. I think that makes WWE special. And it has a universal language. You can watch it on mute and still understand the stories and emotions." [H/T: The Hindu]

The 37-year-old recently even spoke about potentially facing an old foe in a one-on-one match in India on September 8. Click here to find out who the former world champion is.

Who would you like to see Jinder Mahal face at Superstar Spectacle? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.