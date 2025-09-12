  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, And Multiple Stars Set to Be Present For Blockbuster WWE Announcement - Reports

Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, And Multiple Stars Set to Be Present For Blockbuster WWE Announcement - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:12 GMT
Liv Morgan and The Undertaker
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

WWE is set to make an announcement on its YouTube channel. Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, and other stars are set to be present for this announcement.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment has been making some huge announcements for the past year. After moving to Netflix earlier this year, the company formed a partnership with TNA Wrestling and also acquired Mexican promotion AAA. Recently, the company also revealed it signed a deal with ESPN. It looks like the company is going to make another big announcement soon.

According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, World Wrestling Entertainment has a special announcement planned for Friday at 3 PM ET, which is slated for Las Vegas. He also revealed that TKO is promoting the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight this weekend, which is sponsored by Riyadh Season. He noted it's a good chance this announcement is regarding WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia. He also reported that Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and several other names are advertised for the announcement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"WWE has a "special announcement" planned for tomorrow at 3 pm ET. @FightfulSelect is told that it was slated for Las Vegas and many talent and staff are there already. TKO is promoting Crawford vs. Canelo this weekend...sponsored by Riyadh Season. A good chance it's the Saudi Mania announcement. Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair are advertised"
Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Triple H Also Confirmed a Huge Announcement Will Be Made on WWE's YouTube Channel

Triple H has been in charge of WWE's creative direction for the past couple of years. He has been instrumental in the company's growth over the past few years and has also played a key role in some of the company's strategic promotions.

Ad

Triple H has now taken to social media to confirm that there will be a "huge announcement" made on the company's YouTube channel on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

"We’ll be making a huge announcement on@WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started."

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

It will be interesting to see what this huge announcement will mean for the future of the company.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications