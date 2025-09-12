Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, And Multiple Stars Set to Be Present For Blockbuster WWE Announcement - Reports

WWE is set to make an announcement on its YouTube channel. Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, and other stars are set to be present for this announcement.World Wrestling Entertainment has been making some huge announcements for the past year. After moving to Netflix earlier this year, the company formed a partnership with TNA Wrestling and also acquired Mexican promotion AAA. Recently, the company also revealed it signed a deal with ESPN. It looks like the company is going to make another big announcement soon.According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, World Wrestling Entertainment has a special announcement planned for Friday at 3 PM ET, which is slated for Las Vegas. He also revealed that TKO is promoting the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight this weekend, which is sponsored by Riyadh Season. He noted it's a good chance this announcement is regarding WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia. He also reported that Liv Morgan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and several other names are advertised for the announcement.&quot;WWE has a &quot;special announcement&quot; planned for tomorrow at 3 pm ET. @FightfulSelect is told that it was slated for Las Vegas and many talent and staff are there already. TKO is promoting Crawford vs. Canelo this weekend...sponsored by Riyadh Season. A good chance it's the Saudi Mania announcement. Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair are advertised&quot;Triple H Also Confirmed a Huge Announcement Will Be Made on WWE's YouTube ChannelTriple H has been in charge of WWE's creative direction for the past couple of years. He has been instrumental in the company's growth over the past few years and has also played a key role in some of the company's strategic promotions.Triple H has now taken to social media to confirm that there will be a &quot;huge announcement&quot; made on the company's YouTube channel on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.&quot;We’ll be making a huge announcement on@WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Triple H @TripleHLINKWe’ll be making a huge announcement on @WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started.It will be interesting to see what this huge announcement will mean for the future of the company.