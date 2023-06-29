Logan Paul could possibly feud against popular WWE stable after Money in the Bank - Reports

Logan Paul surprised the WWE Universe when he announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. According to a new report, the company has discussed a possible feud between Paul and the Brawling Brutes after the MITB event.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul returned to WWE on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The Maverick announced himself as the seventh participant in the high-stakes ladder match. Meanwhile, some fans were against the decision as Paul didn't earn his spot in the contest, unlike other competitors.

The Money in the Bank premium live event is in less than two days, and the company could have already planned numerous matches and feuds for the shows that will follow. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE discussed the idea of a possible future feud between The Maverick and the Brawling Brutes.

"We've heard rumblings that a Brawling Brutes/Logan Paul program was discussed for after Money in the Bank." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

During his last appearance, Paul was attacked by Butch of the Brawling Brutes, leading to an all-out brawl among the participants. This could start a potential feud between the two upstarts following the event.

Triple H reportedly doesn't want Logan Paul to win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Logan Paul re-signed with WWE after he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Paul had a dominant outing on a recent episode of RAW, as he landed some major blows on his MITB 2023 opponents.

Some fans want stars like LA Knight or Damian Priest to win the match and go on to successfully cash in the contract. According to a recent report from Xero News, Triple H doesn't want Paul to secure the coveted briefcase.

"H [Triple H] doesn't want LP [Logan Paul] to win the MITB ladder match. And there are a few discussions of pushing LP to feud with LAK [LA Knight]. Will confirm later."

Xero News @NewsXero



H doesnt want LP to win MITB.



And there are few discussions of pushing LP to feud with LAK.



Will confirm later.



#BWE Via BWEH doesnt want LP to win MITB.And there are few discussions of pushing LP to feud with LAK.Will confirm later. Via BWEH doesnt want LP to win MITB.And there are few discussions of pushing LP to feud with LAK. Will confirm later.#BWE

The report also added that a rivalry with LA Knight is being discussed for The Maverick, possibly after the London event.

Who do you think will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes