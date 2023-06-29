Triple H does not want top WWE star to win Money in the Bank - Reports

Triple H is set to book his first Money in the Bank Premium Live Event as the head of the WWE creative department this Saturday, ahead of which rumor mills have been abuzz with speculations on who could win the marquee ladder matches. Amid all the rumors, a new report has provided insight into the Men's Ladder Match.

LA Knight has been one of the favorites to win the upcoming marquee match for a long time. However, the addition of Logan Paul into the bout decreased the 40-year-old's odds as many believe that the social media megastar could be the one to take home the prestigious briefcase due to his popularity.

The same was noted in the latest report from WRKD Wrestling, which claimed that Logan Paul has been pitched to win the high-stakes match as his popularity can help bring in fresh eyes to the product.

BWE, via Xero News, provided the latest update on the matter, noting that Triple H is against the idea of the 28-year-old star winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Triple H is a huge fan of Logan Paul's work inside the WWE ring

While Logan Paul may have wrestled just five matches in his WWE career so far, the social media megastar has proved in each outing that he belongs with the very best inside the squared circle.

The Maverick was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39, where Seth Rollins defeated him. The rivalry between the two started at Royal Rumble and gained traction at Elimination Chamber, where Paul cost the Visionary a chance to win the United States Championship. After the event, Triple H had huge praise for Logan's work:

"Logan Paul, who I gotta say was seemingly just born to do this, just everything he does is right on all levels. An amazing night." [H/T WrestlingNews]

While Logan Paul was on the losing end of his battle against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, the YouTuber will have a shot at winning the war in case he manages to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

