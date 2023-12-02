Longtime WWE employee receives well deserved promotion

A longtime WWE employee has received a deserved promotion behind the scenes.

On camera, Adam Pearce has done a fantastic job as the General Manager of RAW. Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would be serving as the SmackDown GM in October, and the two authority figures have already developed a bit of a rivalry. During Triple H's announcement, he declared that Pearce had been "promoted" to the official GM of RAW.

Behind the scenes, Adam Pearce also serves as a producer for the company on both RAW and SmackDown. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the working plan as of this Fall was for Pearce to move to the red brand full-time and to only produce on RAW moving forward. The report noted that there "would always be exceptions for this", and that Pearce has gotten praise from talent and staff for his work in the company.

Former WWE writer criticizes Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Adam Pearce for his promo on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last week, Vince Russo claimed that the authority figure made a critical mistake during his promo. Last Monday night, Pearce put a stop to the altercation between Cody Rhodes' WarGames team and The Judgment Day ahead of their bout at WWE Survivor Series. Pearce announced that nobody would be fighting, and Russo suggested that could have caused fans to decide to turn the channel.

"I didn't think it was smart for Pearce to say nobody is fighting tonight. Well, if nobody is fighting, then I might as well go watch the football game. He shouldn't have said that, I mean, all these things need to be really thought out bro, you know what I mean, he could've said something like it's not happening, not tonight. But when you say nobody is gonna fight tonight, then why am I watching the show?" Vince Russo said. [9:27 - 9:50]

Randy Orton is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and there also could be another potential returned planned for this week's show. Only time will tell if the brewing rivalry between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will result in the two squaring off in the ring.

