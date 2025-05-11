Major change to backstage atmosphere at WWE Backlash revealed - Reports

WWE presented its 20th Backlash event on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri. John Cena moved one step closer to retirement at the big event, while Jeff Cobb made his highly anticipated debut. The night seemed to be a big success for World Wrestling Entertainment, and now there are details on another interesting bit of news from backstage.

Heel Cena headlined Backlash for what was billed as his final match against longtime rival Randy Orton. The Viper failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship in front of just over 17,000 hometown fans at the Enterprise Center. Three other champions also retained: Cobb helped United States Champion Jacob Fatu win the Fatal Four-Way opener, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria beat Becky Lynch, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta. Meanwhile, Gunther defeated Pat McAfee before the main event.

Backlash was another WWE PLE with fewer matches than usual. Fightful Select reported that there was a much smaller crew backstage this weekend, and that produced a completely different vibe, especially from late last month when everyone was around for all of WrestleMania 41 week.

A backstage source joked that "no one was here" when talking about how few wrestlers were actually brought to St. Louis to work the show. This was because of the five-match card, but it seems there were even fewer talents than in previous premium live events with shorter lineups.

Orton vs. Cena was always planned to be the Backlash main event. However, sources noted that most of the match order was changed over the weekend. It wasn't clear if officials ever considered more than five matches.

Triple H reacts to WWE Backlash surprise

Backlash 2025 featured several memorable moments on Saturday night. Veteran wrestler Jeff Cobb made his long-awaited arrival, helping Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship.

Triple H took to X after the match and declared Cobb a member of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster.

"If you don't know... you will! @RealJeffCobb is here! #WWEBacklash," Triple H wrote.

Cobb is a five-time NJPW champion. The former ROH World Television Champion also held PWG's World and Tag Team Titles, and was Lucha Underground Champion.

