Triple H forced to leave after WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is now in the history books, and the show delivered from start to finish. However, Triple H faced a major setback after the premium live event went off the air.

The main event of Backlash 2025 saw John Cena face his legendary rival, Randy Orton, for one last time in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. The two stars engaged in a back-and-forth encounter, with some wild spots.

Multiple officials, including SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, were victimized during this intense match between Cena and Orton. In the closing moments, The Viper looked to hit the Punt Kick on John Cena, but R-Truth stopped him.

This did not please Orton at all, and he dropped Truth with a vicious RKO. The Cenation Leader took advantage of the distraction and connected with a low blow on Randy Orton. He then struck his rival with the Undisputed WWE Title and got the three-count.

After the match, John Cena cut a brief promo before celebrating on the turnbuckles. He wasn't done on the night.

During the post-Backlash press conference, Cena interrupted Triple H and whispered something in his ear. The Game appeared visibly surprised by John Cena's appearance before walking away and letting the latter take center stage.

"When the greatest of all time steps on stage, you let him do his thing, and I didn't know he was gonna be here, but...Ladies and Gentlemen, still 17, John Cena," said Triple H. [0:10 - 0:22]

At the same press conference, John Cena also put WWE legend R-Truth through a table. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a match between the two stars in the future.

