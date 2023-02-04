Major change made to plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns - Reports

Sami Zayn has become the hottest babyface ever since he turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. After doing everything to come in the good graces of The Tribal Chief, Zayn finally had enough. The former Honorary Uce turned on The Bloodline when Reigns asked him to beat his friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. The two will now face at Elimination Chamber, which wasn't initially the plan.

Before the angle with Bloodline started, Zayn was primarily seen as a mid-card comedy act. Despite being a former ROH World Champion, he was never thought of as a main event act by either Vince McMahon or Triple H. His amazing work with The Bloodline and popularity with the fans led to WWE changing plans for him and Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was initially supposed to last only a few weeks. He was seen as a comedy act. The company changed the plans to lengthen the angle and have a match between Zayn and Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2023.

''The Zayn-Reigns scenario was originally just set up to be a few week comedy deal, but it caught on with the public and was changed months ago to a WrestleMania season angle.''

Will Sami Zayn face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Considering how popular the former NXT Champion has become, a lot of fans want him to face Reigns at WrestleMania. However, Triple H reportedly does not see Zayn as a top card act and will go ahead with plans to have The Tribal Chief face the Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood.

As for Sami Zayn, Dave Meltzer stated that the plan is for him to team up with Kevin Owens and face The Usos for the Tag Team Titles. The storyline will be interesting as one-half of the tag team champions Jey Uso is not on board with The Bloodline and chose to side with Sami Zayn when the faction attacked him at Royal Rumble.

