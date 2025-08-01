Major change planned for WWE SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

A major change is reportedly planned for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand is the final show ahead of SummerSlam 2025 and will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.According to TC of WrestleVotes, the company will be making a huge change on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The insider is reporting that the first half hour of tonight's show will be commercial-free, and you can check it out in the post below.&quot;The first half hour of #SmackDown tonight will be commercial-free,&quot; wrote the insider.There are a couple of title matches scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown. It was revealed earlier today that Legado del Fantasma's Angel and Berto will be putting the AAA Tag Team Championship on the line in an open challenge.Giulia is also set to defend the Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega tonight. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes will also have one final face-to-face meeting ahead of their title match this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo praises a promo on WWE SmackDownFormer WWE writer Vince Russo was impressed by Jelly Roll and Logan Paul during their promo last week on SmackDown.Jelly Roll will be teaming up with Randy Orton to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised last week's promo but noted that it was an issue that Jelly Roll and Paul were better at cutting promos than the wrestlers on the roster.&quot;Here's the problem. I enjoyed the hell out of this. There's only one very small problem. These aren't wrestlers, man. Honestly bro, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll are not wrestlers. Why are they better than the wrestlers? Can somebody tell me? When Logan Paul comes out and says, 'I heard you all chanted, thank you, Logan.' That's brilliant. You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant. Like you said, Jelly Roll delivering. This was a very entertaining segment. The only problem is two out of the four are not wrestlers.&quot; [8:12 onwards]You can check out the full episode of BroDown in the video below:It will be fascinating to see if WWE has any surprises planned for tonight's episode of SmackDown.