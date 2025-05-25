Major Cody Rhodes update ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' massive return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming. The American Nightmare has been absent from television since WrestleMania 41.
At this year's Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes locked horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The bout ultimately ended in Cena's favor after Travis Scott's interference. Since then, Rhodes has not been seen on TV.
Several rumors suggest that The American Nightmare could return to the Stamford-based promotion during John Cena's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.
A new report by Fightful Select has shed further light on this rumor. According to the report, many people backstage within the Stamford-based promotion believe Cody Rhodes' return could be sooner than expected. The report also highlighted that this did not mean The American Nightmare would appear at Saturday Night's Main Event.
John Cena and R-Truth are set to face off in a non-title match tonight. The bout is still likely to be in the show's main event. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cody Rhodes' massive return at Saturday Night's Main Event.