Major Cody Rhodes update ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' massive return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming. The American Nightmare has been absent from television since WrestleMania 41.

Ad

At this year's Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes locked horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The bout ultimately ended in Cena's favor after Travis Scott's interference. Since then, Rhodes has not been seen on TV.

Several rumors suggest that The American Nightmare could return to the Stamford-based promotion during John Cena's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

A new report by Fightful Select has shed further light on this rumor. According to the report, many people backstage within the Stamford-based promotion believe Cody Rhodes' return could be sooner than expected. The report also highlighted that this did not mean The American Nightmare would appear at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

John Cena and R-Truth are set to face off in a non-title match tonight. The bout is still likely to be in the show's main event. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cody Rhodes' massive return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More