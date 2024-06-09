Major confusion surrounding Ricochet's WWE future

There has been an interesting update with regard to Ricochet's WWE future. The veteran's contract is rumored to be expiring this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Ricochet has informed the company that he will not be re-signing and could therefore become a free agent once his current contract expires. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline does not believe that is the case.

The veteran wrestling journalist has claimed that sources close to the situation believe "everything is up in the air" regarding the former Speed Champion's decision to potentially leave the Stamford-based promotion upon the expiry of his current contract.

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently commented on how WWE has been booking Ricochet and took a shot at the promotion for featuring him in five-minute matches.

Ricochet had recently become WWE Speed Champion, a show that airs exclusively on X (formerly Twitter) in which stars battle in matches with a five-minute time limit. However, he recently dropped the title to Andrade after holding it for 42 days.

Former WWE manager does not think Ricochet can draw money

A veteran of the pro wrestling business, Dutch Mantell, has stated that he does not think Ricochet can be a draw because the 35-year-old has difficulty with promos.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legend noted that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was an incredible athlete. However, Mantell added that the RAW star was not a draw because he was not good with a microphone in his hand.

"They're not doing him a disservice. They're giving him a job at a high-money price for him to go out there and do 10 minutes of high-flying. I don't think, seriously, and this is not a knock on Ricochet, I don't think you could draw a plug nickel with him. That's an old saying. Because he can't talk," Mantell said. [1:06 – 1:29]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Ricochet joined the promotion in 2018 and has several accomplishments from his tenure with the company. He is also in a relationship with popular ring announcer Samantha Irvin in real life and has been involved in a storyline with Bron Breakker on RAW recently.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Ricochet and whether he will exit the company once his contract officially expires this summer.

