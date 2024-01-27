Major debut in the works for WWE SmackDown - Report

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is the Royal Rumble go-home show, scheduled to air live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

On January 12, former United States Champion Austin Thoery tussled with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes, who is fairly new to the blue brand's roster, made a name for himself in NXT. Both of them were looking to exhibit dominance and build momentum on the Road to WrestleMania but ended up getting injured. Their contest was ultimately stopped. The two are slated to go at it again tonight.

Also on the show, per Ring Side News, the former NXT Champion could potentially get back-up in the form of Trick Williams, who could make his main roster debut this Friday. The report further cited WWE insider BWE's claims that the promotion has planned a few debuts for SmackDown.

''Another bright night. Electric night for SD. Few debuts too. Fun fun night before we go Rumble in the Jungle. Electric Trick get you going.'' [H/T: Ring Side News]

Hayes and Williams were a tag team during their time in NXT, and it makes sense for the latter to aid his friend as he goes up against not only Theory but in effect, Grayson Waller as well.

Carmelo Hayes on sharing the ring with WWE legends The Undertaker and John Cena

On NXT, Carmelo Hayes was handpicked by management to work segments with The Undertaker as well as John Cena.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet in November, Hayes recounted it as a "fever dream," admitting it was surreal and he felt it more than once albeit trying to stay professional. He said:

"I almost couldn’t believe that it happened. But there was that moment where you’re like, Look, I’m a pro. And I’m gonna be in this moment, and I understand the assignment. I remember there was a moment where I was a little kid, and I’m like, shoot, this is freaking cool, man." [

The former NXT Champion also talked about picking the brains of WWE Hall of Famer John Cena and legendary manager Paul Heyman:

"But yeah, I mean, any opportunity I get to talk to Taker, any opportunity, I get to talk to Paul Heyman and John Cena. I take every single one. And those guys are more than generous with their time, especially with young talent that wants to learn. And we all want to learn in NXT, so they were very, very gracious with their time for sure." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Like most WWE Superstars during WrestleMania season, Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory most certainly will be looking to make it to the match card. While it is unclear what the future holds for Hayes, WWE Universe is hoping Theory gets a match at The Show of Shows, one that may prove to be a watershed moment in his career.

Will Carmela Hayes emerge victorious against Austin Theory? Tell us in the comment section.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.