Major feud between Cody Rhodes and former WWE Champion being set up following WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL for the WWE Universal Championship. Fans believe The American Nightmare will finally finish his story and win the WWE World Championship - something he has never achieved in his career.

Nothing is set in stone because of The Rock's return and involvement in the story. There is speculation that Rhodes might not win at WrestleMania because the original plan for the show was to have Reigns face The Rock instead of Rhodes. But plans were changed because of fan support for Rhodes.

However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company is setting up a massive feud between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania. The Scottish Psychopath has still not signed a new contract with the company, but he is likely to stay on as there are plans for him to feud with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

''While one would think McIntyre has signed his new deal, and I’d at this point be shocked if he goes anywhere given they’ve set up a major Rhodes vs. McIntyre program, seemingly for after Mania, and he’s got an already-written program with Punk that he’s been pushing hard for around November,'' said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre comments on beating Cody Rhodes on RAW

Drew McIntyre became the second man to defeat Cody Rhodes in a singles match via pinfall after Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion won the match with help from Solo Sikoa. McIntyre explained why he didn't mind taking help from an external source in a clip shared by WWE's X handle.

''I have to do what's right for the fans and the future of the world title, even if it causes me physical and mental pain. I knew that a win over Cody sends me to Australia with even more momentum, only the second person to pin him in two years.''

McIntyre also stated that he wanted to attack Sikoa for interfering in his match but refrained from doing so. The Scottish Warrior has become a pivotal character on RAW, and a lengthy feud between him and Rhodes would be great for the red brand.