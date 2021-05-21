Bobby Lashley to face former Royal Rumble winner inside Hell in a Cell - Reports

After a stellar WrestleMania Backlash, WWE's next major show, Hell in a Cell, will take place in June. A big match currently being planned for the pay-per-view is Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell.

McIntyre and Lashley have been at loggerheads since the latter won the WWE Championship earlier this year. The two men faced each other at WrestleMania 37 and then were part of a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash as well. During both cases, The Scottish Warrior failed to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now stated that another match between the two men is likely to take place inside Hell in a Cell next month.

Here's what Meltzer noted:

"So Hell in a Cell is being moved to 6/20 without any Hell in the Call program being at the level one would expect for such a show. Hell in a Cell should be the culmination of a feud, and the only program that appears at this point to be ready for it would be Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title."

Can Drew McIntyre become WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell?

WWE will be backing themselves into a corner by pitting former Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre against Lashley at Hell in a Cell. Because if McIntyre fails to beat Bobby Lashley for the third time, then it will significantly derail his momentum.

It has also been previously reported that McIntyre is slated for a lengthy program with Jinder Mahal over the summer. However, it is not known at this point if that feud will be for the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley may not lose the WWE title anytime soon, at least until the crowds return to arenas in July.