Major injury changes WWE plans - Reports

A major injury forced WWE to change its plans. Last week, ahead of SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis announced that Drew McIntyre will face Jacob Fatu in the main event to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.
However, just before the match, it was revealed that Fatu was attacked backstage, and the match was called off. This was done to write the Samoan Werewolf off TV, as it was reported that he was dealing with a non-wrestling injury.
This led to Nick Aldis announcing that Cody Rhodes will defend his Title against McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. However, this wasn't the original plan.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was reported that Fatu's injury led to the promotion shaking up its plans. According to the report, Rhodes vs. McIntyre was originally scheduled for the main event at Survivor Series but was moved up to SNME due to Fatu's injury.
Jacob Fatu was originally scheduled to face the Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event to determine the No. 1 contender.
It was revealed that Fatu was dealing with a dental injury and was recovering after a procedure. Fightful Select reported that the former U.S. champion told people backstage that for at least a month.
Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes brawled on WWE SmackDown
Following Jacob Fatu's injury, Cody Rhodes challenged Drew McIntyre to an impromptu match on SmackDown.
The two stars started brawling as the match ended in a disqualification. Officials had to separate the two rivals as the show came to a close. They will now face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
The American Nightmare already has a win over the Scottish Psychopath, having beaten him for the Title at Wrestlepalooza last month.
