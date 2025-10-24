Major injury changes WWE plans - Reports

A major injury forced WWE to change its plans. Last week, ahead of SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis announced that Drew McIntyre will face Jacob Fatu in the main event to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

Ad

However, just before the match, it was revealed that Fatu was attacked backstage, and the match was called off. This was done to write the Samoan Werewolf off TV, as it was reported that he was dealing with a non-wrestling injury.

This led to Nick Aldis announcing that Cody Rhodes will defend his Title against McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. However, this wasn't the original plan.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was reported that Fatu's injury led to the promotion shaking up its plans. According to the report, Rhodes vs. McIntyre was originally scheduled for the main event at Survivor Series but was moved up to SNME due to Fatu's injury.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Jacob Fatu was originally scheduled to face the Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event to determine the No. 1 contender.

It was revealed that Fatu was dealing with a dental injury and was recovering after a procedure. Fightful Select reported that the former U.S. champion told people backstage that for at least a month.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes brawled on WWE SmackDown

Following Jacob Fatu's injury, Cody Rhodes challenged Drew McIntyre to an impromptu match on SmackDown.

Ad

The two stars started brawling as the match ended in a disqualification. Officials had to separate the two rivals as the show came to a close. They will now face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

The American Nightmare already has a win over the Scottish Psychopath, having beaten him for the Title at Wrestlepalooza last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences