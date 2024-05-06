Major match scrapped from WWE RAW - Reports

There has reportedly been another major change to tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to begin tonight ahead of the premium live event on May 25.

This week's edition of RAW is the first show following WWE Backlash. Drew McIntyre was scheduled to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament but the match has been changed ahead of the show. RAW GM Adam Pearce revealed that McIntyre has not been cleared to compete and the match will not be taking place on tonight's show. The Scottish Warrior has also been ruled out of the King of the Ring tournament.

According to a new report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Rey Mysterio versus Kofi Kingston has been scrapped from tonight's show. The two stars were supposed to battle in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament tonight but the match has been reportedly cancelled. The report also noted that Gunther will battle Sheamus in tonight's main event.

Drew McIntyre had been working through an elbow injury in recent weeks. Only time will tell when the former World Heavyweight Champion will return to action.