Major name backstage at WWE SmackDown - Reports

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to feature the go-home build for WrestleMania XL. The latest word from backstage is fueling the rumor mill on a major signing.

SmackDown and the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony are set to air tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. A new report from PWInsider notes that former Stardom owner Rossy Ogawa and top international star GIULIA are reportedly backstage for the shows.

GIULIA became a free agent from Stardom when her contract expired at the end of March. The 30-year-old has been rumored to have interest from WWE and AEW, but it was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that she is expected to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment only after she helps Ogawa launch a new promotion.

It remains to be seen if GIULIA is signing with the company to coincide with WrestleMania XL Week. The former NJPW Strong Women's Champion finished up with Stardom at Sunday's show in Yamagata, Japan, wrestling Suzu Suzuki to a 20-minute time limit draw.

NJPW and Stardom parent company Bushiroad fired Ogawa in February, just weeks before his deal expired. They accused the 66-year-old businessman of poaching talent for a new promotion. Meltzer also reported that GIULIA was delaying her WWE debut out of loyalty to Ogawa.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Who should GIULIA feud with in WWE first? Rhea Ripley Asuka 0 votes View Discussion