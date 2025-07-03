Major new WWE signing revealed after RAW - Reports 

WWE has been quietly stacking its roster with popular names in recent weeks. If a new report by Fightful Select is to be believed, the global juggernaut has now signed the rising AAA star La Hiedra to the company.
For those unaware, WWE acquired AAA in a blockbuster deal earlier this year. Amid this, the company has also been bringing some of the Mexican promotion's biggest stars under its umbrella. Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, and Ocatgon Jr. were recently reported to have signed with the Stamford-based promotion.
Now, Fightful Select is reporting that La Hiedra has informed her colleagues that she was WWE-bound and that sources close to her believed she had already struck a deal. However, neither AAA nor the global juggernaut has confirmed the reports yet.
It's also worth noting that Hiedra will soon feature in a match featuring NXT star Lola Vice. At the upcoming AAA Verano de Escándalo event on July 11th, the 28-year-old star will team up with Mr. Iguana to take on Santino Marella and Vice.
If her signing becomes a reality, La Hiedra will become one of the only female Luchadors in the company, something which makes her stand apart from the rest.
Konnan is optimistic about AAA's future under WWE
A few days back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Konnan stated that he was looking forward to seeing how the global juggernaut approaches AAA. The wrestling veteran added that Triple H was respectful of the Lucha Libre culture and firmly believed he wouldn't do anything that dilutes the brand and what it stood for.
"There's a lot of talent there. For a long time, it wasn't respected like it should be, and now there is a respect. WWE does not wanna Americanize it. He does [Triple H understands AAA's culture]."
AAA is expected to come fully under the control of the Stamford-based promotion by August. The two companies have already been exchanging talent in recent months and even promoted a crossover show, Worlds Collide 2025, last month.
