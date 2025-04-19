Major potential WWE WrestleMania 41 spoilers for CM Punk and Damian Priest - Reports

The WWE Universe will witness the 41st annual WrestleMania extravaganza in 24 hours, but it seems WWE officials are still finalizing the swerves and surprises. Damian Priest and CM Punk both have important matches on the lineup, and now sources have revealed why this might be incredibly special for the fan-favorites.

Night One of WrestleMania 41 is to feature seven matches. Punk will finally get his 'Mania main event as he locks up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the headlining spot. WrestleMania 41 on Sunday has six matches scheduled, including the only gimmick match on the two-night card: a Sin City Street Fight with Priest battling archenemy Drew McIntyre.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been the subject of WrestleMania rumors as it was revealed Living Colour has a gig tonight at Fremont Street Experience. Sources have claimed the band behind Punk's "Cult of Personality" theme is expected to perform his entrance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fightful Select now reports that Punk's special entrance has been in the works.

Sources noted that WWE has had Living Colour booked to work WrestleMania for months. Punk's trip to the ring at Allegiant Stadium could be very interesting with Paul Heyman accompanying him for the WrestleMania Saturday main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The Grammy winners played Punk to the ring at WrestleMania 29 for the loss to The Undertaker.

The Archer of Infamy is also expected to have a special entrance on Sunday as he faces Drew McIntyre in the Sin City Street Fight. It's no secret WWE has pushed Priest's rockstar persona as of late, and he's used elements of heavy metal and rock 'n' roll in his character for years. Now it's been revealed that officials considered bringing Slayer to play Priest to the ring on Sunday.

World Wrestling Entertainment's resident rockstar could have Slayer by his side on Sunday, but it wasn't clear if officials had booked the band for The Showcase of Immortals. Slayer songwriter-guitarist Kerry King provided vocals on Priest's newest theme song, "Rise for the Night (v.2)" by Def Rebel, King, and Priest. Furthermore, Damian named his finisher after Slayer's "South of Heaven" single. The 42-year-old recently announced that he will be hosting Slayer's only East Coast concert of 2025 on Saturday, September 20, in Hershey, PA.

WWE WrestleMania 41 start time reminders

Triple H has issued a WrestleMania 41 start time reminder for the millions of WWE Universe members worldwide.

"Set your clocks. [alarm clock emoji] It's almost time for #WrestleMania!," wrote WWE with the graphic below.

Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania Vegas will begin at 4 PM local time in Las Vegas, or 7 PM ET. The pre-show begins three hours prior, at 1 PM local time and 4 PM ET. A post-show press conference is set to air both nights.

