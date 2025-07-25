  • home icon
Major return planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 25, 2025 22:38 GMT
The company has exciting plans for tonight
The company has exciting plans for tonight's show.

A major return is reportedly in the plans for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will air live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre will be teaming up to face Jelly Roll and Randy Orton next weekend at SummerSlam 2025. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, The Maverick's Impaulsive TV segment is set to return during tonight's SmackDown. Paul, McIntyre, Orton, and Jelly Roll are advertised to appear on tonight's show.

"Early #SmackDown plans for tonight include the return of Logan Paul's Impaulsive TV segment," wrote TC of WrestleVotes.
Logan Paul hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with John Cena to battle Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. R-Truth returned during the match to attack John Cena, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to pick up the victory. The American Nightmare will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next month.

Vince Russo claims WWE made a mistake ahead of Logan Paul's SummerSlam match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes the company made a mistake during the build for Logan Paul's tag team match at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that having Jelly Roll, Paul, McIntyre, and Orton battle on Jimmy Kimmel Live was a mistake. Jelly Roll put the former United States Champion through Kimmel's desk with a Chokeslam on the show. Russo suggested it was a mistake because the company was essentially saying anyone could become a professional wrestler.

"This is the problem that I have with it because what message are you putting out there? The message you're putting out is anybody can be a professional wrestler. This would have been the equivalent of when Letterman had Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman on. This would have been the equivalent of Andy Kaufman slapping the s** t out of Jerry Lawler. No, that's not what happened. Jerry Lawler slapped the s**t out of Andy Kaufman. And that's what should have happened here. Jelly Roll should have went through the table," Russo said. [32:37 onwards]
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the return of Impaulsive TV tonight on SmackDown.

