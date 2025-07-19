WWE has already made a huge mistake with Jelly Roll ahead of SummerSlam, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is shaping up to be a power-packed event with several huge matches scheduled for the card. One such match will see celebrity involvement as WWE has done in the past. Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll is all set to make his in-ring debut at this year's SummerSlam.

The 40-year-old will team up with the Apex Predator Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that the promotion has already made a mistake with the rapper even before he's stepped into the ring.

He was addressing the segment involving these four men that took place on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, which ended with Jelly Roll putting Logan Paul through a table by performing a chokeslam. Speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that WWE is putting a message that anybody can be a professional wrestler with this segment.

"This is the problem that I have with it because what what what message are you putting out there? The message you're putting out is anybody can be a professional wrestler. This would have been the equivalent of when Letterman had Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman on. This would have been the equivalent of Andy Kaufman slapping the s** t out of Jerry Lawler. No, that's not what happened. Jerry Lawler slapped the s**t out of Andy Kaufman. And that's what should have happened here. Jelly Roll should have went through the table," Russo said. [32:37 onwards]

The 40-year-old rapper has been a long-time WWE fan and has made several appearances on the show before as well. He made an appearance last week, where he got into an altercation with Logan Paul. Things escalated during Randy Orton's match with Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, leading to their tag team match being made official for SummerSlam 2025.

