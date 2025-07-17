4 better matches WWE could have booked for Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025

Randy Orton will team with musician Jelly Roll at SummerSlam after lengthy segments on both SmackDown and Saturday Night's Main Event. Jelly Roll was in the middle of a performance when Logan Paul interrupted him.

The Maverick claimed to despise celebrities who thought they could come into the ring and steal time and opportunities from full-time stars.

The Viper backed up the country star, but his reasoning as to why he approves of Jelly Roll and not Paul is contradictory. Paul has actually competed in several matches at the highest level and has shown his ability.

Whatever the reasoning is for the match, it's a disappointing use of a star like Orton. WWE could have booked one of the next four matches for The Viper instead at SummerSlam.

#4. Battling the future at SummerSlam

Winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal may have been nice for Carmelo Hayes, but in retrospect, it hasn't helped him much. He appeared sporadically in qualifiers for Money in the Bank and King of the Ring.

Over the last few weeks, however, Hayes wasn't used or was relegated to a quick backstage moment. The former NXT Champion is just as important to the future as Bron Breakker, so he should be getting some similar spotlight on SmackDown.

Hayes battled Cody Rhodes on his first official night on the main roster. He could mock how Orton couldn't pull the trigger against Rhodes. It would be a sign of the future battling the past, and hopefully lead to a signature win for Hayes.

#3. Aleister Black & #2. Karrion Kross have similar mission statements

Facing a legend with a career like Randy Orton's would do a lot for stars like Karrion Kross or Aleister Black. Both performers have unique auras that test the mettle and resolve of the supposed heroes of WWE.

Black has tried to mind his business on SmackDown, but R-Truth kept putting himself in his way. For Black to move up the card where he belongs, he could feud with and potentially defeat/corrupt The Legend Killer at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross has tried to expose WWE's supposed heroes since coming back in 2022. Sami Zayn has been his latest target, but may potentially be out of commission.

If that's the case, Kross could set his sights on someone who was once the most feared villain in the industry. He could then attempt to bring that persona into the light, leading to a much-needed heel turn for The Viper.

#1. A huge stipulation match with Drew McIntyre

If bookers want Drew McIntyre to clash with Randy Orton at SummerSlam, they could have easily done so without Paul or Jelly Roll.

But since it's the first two-night version in the history of the PLE, WWE wants to load up with celebrities. That's fine if they sing or are ringside, but the musician will compete in an official match.

With The Scottish Warrior already involved, officials could just book a no-disqualification match or street fight. The card will need a blend of different matches, and there's already a triple threat for the Women's World title.

Some fans may not have a problem with Jelly Roll competing. However, how will it make McIntyre and Paul look if they lose at SummerSlam to a 45-year-old star and someone who's never competed?

