Major spoiler on returning WWE star on SmackDown - Reports

A potential massive spoiler for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. This week's episode of the blue brand is the first one following WrestleMania 41.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Aleister Black has been spotted backstage for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has not competed in a match for WWE since his loss to Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020, edition of RAW.

Black was released by WWE in 2021 and spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling. He formed The House of Black faction alongside Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart during his time in AEW.

Black captured the World Trios Championship once during his tenure with All Elite Wrestling and departed the company earlier this year. The veteran is married to Zelina Vega in real life, and she will be challenging Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship later tonight on SmackDown.

Former WWE manager shares his thoughts on Aleister Black

Wrestling legend and former manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed that he was not impressed by Aleister Black's work.

Black had a very successful period in his wrestling career while he was in NXT, but he never won a title on WWE's main roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Mantell shared that he was never impressed by Black's work. He noted that he had seen him a few times in the past, and he didn't stand out.

"Aleister Black, I’ve seen him a couple of times, but nothing clicked for me. He’s just a guy in there that’s got a beard, he wears a lot of dark stuff, and he looks weird, but weird in what way? I have seen weird people you kind of like, but you don’t know about this guy." [From 32:31 to 32:46]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Rusev made his return to the company this past Monday night and attacked Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. The veteran also spent the past several years in AEW before exiting the promotion earlier this year. Only time will tell if Aleister Black makes an appearance during tonight's edition of SmackDown.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More