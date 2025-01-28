Major star not expected for Royal Rumble return - Reports

A major star is reportedly not expected to return at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. The premium live event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select answered some questions regarding potential WWE returns today. He noted that creative plans for Asuka had been discussed, Carmella was battling drop foot following maternity leave, and Alexa Bliss was scheduled to return, but it was delayed. Bliss was rumored to be returning to RAW earlier this month but is reportedly in a contract dispute with the company.

A wrestling fan asked if Brie Bella was in talks with the company about a return, and Sapp shared that he had not heard the veteran's name discussed within WWE. It was recently reported that Nikki Bella was in talks with the promotion.

Nikki and Brie Bella have not competed since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

Brie Bella comments on potential WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

Brie Bella recently discussed a potential return to WWE and admitted that she would be open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the We Got Time Today talk show, the veteran shared that the ring has always been their home, and she gets fired up every time she watches wrestling. She added that it would be hard to turn down the offer if the company wanted The Bella Twins to return.

"We’ll see. The wrestling ring has always been our home, and I think that’s the hard thing about getting older, is that there’s that person inside you who, it’s like, ‘I would do anything to go back ten years to compete in the ring against the women today. But it’s time and age. There’s a funny thing to that. So we always want to compete. Every time I watch wrestling, I get fired up. [Nikki] and I would like, ‘Oh, this promo we should cut,’ but we’re like, wait, we’re not even in the business. But you know, you still are always there. So any time if WWE calls and is like, ‘Hey, ladies, we want you back,’ it’s always hard to say no," Brie Bella said. [H/T: Fightful]

Nikki Bella appeared in RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. Only time will tell if the company has any surprise returns planned for the Royal Rumble matches this weekend.

