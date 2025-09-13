Major Stone Cold and The Rock return update after Triple H's WWE announcement - REPORTS

There is an update on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock after a recent announcement by Triple H.Earlier today, it was confirmed by Triple H that WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia soon, as they plan on hosting WrestleMania 43 there in 2027. This came after there were reports earlier this year that the company planned to host a WrestleMania-related show there, as the country wanted it. It was thought that it would be similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was a big show, but was not an official edition of the Royal Rumble itself, with the usual event still being held in North America that year.Now, it has been confirmed that it is not the case and that WrestleMania will be there. A report by Fightful Select has now emerged about the status of Stone Cold and The Rock. This comes after a separate report stated earlier in the day that Stone Cold may be trying to stay fit for WrestleMania 43. Whether they return or not remains to be seen, but the report has now stated that any talk of who will or will not compete at the show is purely hypothetical. The report noted that another report recently about The Rock being paid more than any wrestler for an event had not even been broached or negotiated.It clarified that neither The Rock nor Stone Cold had been reached out to or spoken to about potential matches. Thus, their returns, while always possible, remain completely hypothetical at this time.Stone Cold and The Rock's return to WWE would be huge for the companyIt has been quite a long time since The Rattlesnake returned to the company. The star was expected to appear at WrestleMania 40 and attack The Rock, but instead, it was The Undertaker who decided to come back.As for the Rock, the star did not appear at WrestleMania 41, despite the expectation that he would come to help John Cena after the latter had &quot;sold his soul&quot; to him to turn heel and betray Cody Rhodes.Having both WWE legends back on the same night would be a big moment for the company.