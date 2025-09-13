  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • Major Stone Cold and The Rock return update after Triple H's WWE announcement - REPORTS

Major Stone Cold and The Rock return update after Triple H's WWE announcement - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:00 GMT
There is now an update (Credit: WWE.com)
There is now an update (Credit: WWE.com)

There is an update on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock after a recent announcement by Triple H.

Ad

Earlier today, it was confirmed by Triple H that WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia soon, as they plan on hosting WrestleMania 43 there in 2027. This came after there were reports earlier this year that the company planned to host a WrestleMania-related show there, as the country wanted it. It was thought that it would be similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was a big show, but was not an official edition of the Royal Rumble itself, with the usual event still being held in North America that year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, it has been confirmed that it is not the case and that WrestleMania will be there. A report by Fightful Select has now emerged about the status of Stone Cold and The Rock. This comes after a separate report stated earlier in the day that Stone Cold may be trying to stay fit for WrestleMania 43. Whether they return or not remains to be seen, but the report has now stated that any talk of who will or will not compete at the show is purely hypothetical. The report noted that another report recently about The Rock being paid more than any wrestler for an event had not even been broached or negotiated.

Ad

It clarified that neither The Rock nor Stone Cold had been reached out to or spoken to about potential matches. Thus, their returns, while always possible, remain completely hypothetical at this time.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Stone Cold and The Rock's return to WWE would be huge for the company

It has been quite a long time since The Rattlesnake returned to the company. The star was expected to appear at WrestleMania 40 and attack The Rock, but instead, it was The Undertaker who decided to come back.

As for the Rock, the star did not appear at WrestleMania 41, despite the expectation that he would come to help John Cena after the latter had "sold his soul" to him to turn heel and betray Cody Rhodes.

Having both WWE legends back on the same night would be a big moment for the company.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications