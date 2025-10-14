  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major update on Austin Theory's future following The Vision's implosion - Reports

Major update on Austin Theory's future following The Vision's implosion - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:28 GMT
Austin Theory might have to wait a little longer for his return (Pictures credits: WWE.com)
Austin Theory might have to wait a little longer for his return (Pictures credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to be back in action very soon. However, The Vision's shocking implosion on Monday Night RAW might have put his return on hold. Seth Rollins' real-life injury seemingly led to the creative team pulling the trigger on the faction earlier than expected.

Ad

The most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter before the betrayal took place reported that the former A-Town Down Under member, along with Brock Lesnar, could be part of The Vision's team for Survivor Series: WarGames. It led to the fans speculating whether it would lead to Theory becoming a permanent member of the heel faction.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently answered a question about the future plans for the former WWE Tag Team Champion. SRS reported that WWE was considering the 28-year-old's inclusion for Survivor Series as an option. He added that Theory had been recovering from an injury, but the unfortunate injury to Seth Rollins might have led to uncertainties around Theory's return as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Theory quietly disappeared from WWE programming due to injury in July. Amid the former Money in the Bank winner's absence, his A-Town Down Under teammate, Grayson Waller, aligned himself with The New Day.

Grayson Waller made a massive claim about Austin Theory

Grayson Waller praised Austin Theory during his appearance on an earlier edition of Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. The Aussie icon made a massive claim about his then-tag team partner.

Ad

The 35-year-old noted that he was grateful to have Theory as his tag team partner. He claimed that the latter was among the most underrated performers in the promotion and had everything needed to be the biggest star in the company.

"I'm grateful for Austin Theory. That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day," he said.

Only time will tell when Theory makes his return to WWE programming. It will be interesting to see if he crosses paths with Grayson Waller following his return.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications