Major update on backstage issues with Karrion Kross - Reports

There has been a major update regarding the rumored backstage issues with WWE Superstar Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion is scheduled to compete in a singles match tomorrow night at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

It was recently rumored that some stars backstage had issues with Karrion Kross because they felt that he was unwilling to take big bumps in the ring. According to a new report from Fightful Select, producers reached out to the publication to share that they had never heard of Kross having an issue taking bumps during his matches.

The report also noted that talent on the roster also reached out to Fightful to note that they had never had an issue with Kross.

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but RAW GM Adam Pearce revealed that the match had been postponed on this past Monday's edition of the red brand. It was later announced that Karrion Kross versus Sami Zayn had been added to the card at the PLE tomorrow night.

Karrion Kross reveals why he is targeting WWE star Sami Zayn

RAW star Karrion Kross recently shared why he was targeting Sami Zayn ahead of their match at Night of Champions.

Speaking on the Night of Champions Kickoff Show earlier today, The Herald of Doomsday accused Zayn of being a liar. He suggested that Zayn was not being genuine while portraying a good guy on WWE television and added that he had seen the former champion do terrible things to people in the past.

"I always targeted you for one simple reason. It's because I believe that you are a liar! I think this whole thing of you being a good guy is a charade because I've seen you do terrible, terrible things to people. And if there's one thing that I hate most in this world, is a liar," he said. [From 00:04 to 00:30]

You can check out the video in the post below:

It will be interesting to see if Kross can defeat Zayn in their highly anticipated match at WWE Night of Champions.

