Major update on Corey Graves' WWE status following recent controversy - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Corey Graves' status with WWE following a recent controversy. Graves was a professional wrestler but retired from the ring after suffering concussions and currently serves as an announcer on WWE NXT.

Graves went on a rant about his current situation in WWE after he was sent back down to NXT. The veteran claimed that he was told that he was not famous enough to call the action on the main roster but deleted his posts on X/Twitter after they went viral.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on this week's edition of The Hump, Corey Graves is still in good standing with the company. Sapp noted that to the best of his knowledge, the announcer's relationship with the promotion has not been impacted by his recent actions.

"As best I know, as best I know. They like him there," Sapp said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Corey Graves has served as a commentator for the company since 2016. He is married to WWE Superstar Carmella, and the happy couple welcomed a son to their family in November 2023.

WWE legend shares honest reaction to the Corey Graves controversy

Michael Cole recently shared an honest take on Corey Graves' situation and claimed his comments were a shoot.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive podcast, Cole stated that he loved Graves and revealed that he tried to explain the situation away by saying his remarks were for a storyline. The legend added that the company didn't see it that way and is handling the matter.

"I love Corey. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he sent something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest in maybe a type of storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way. It was not a work, right? It was a shoot—yes, allegedly, allegedly," Cole said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Michael Cole also revealed during his conversation with Logan Paul that Corey Graves was his favorite broadcast partner to work with besides Pat McAfee. Only time will tell if Graves will get the chance to return to WWE's main roster down the line.

