Major update on Dominik Mysterio’s recent WWE injury - Reports

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is an integral part of Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member was forced out of in-ring action due to an unfortunate injury earlier this year. A recent report provides a positive update regarding his road to recovery.

The 27-year-old sustained an elbow injury during his match against Andrade on the April 15 edition of the red brand's show. He chose physical therapy instead of going for surgery while also making appearances on WWE television every week.

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared a positive update on Dominik Mysterio's injury. The veteran journalist claimed that The Judgment Day member is now cleared for in-ring action.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio opens up about his first singles championship run

Dominik Mysterio won his first-ever singles title on NXT when he defeated Wes Lee to become the NXT North American Champion in July 2023. Dirty Dom then lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in September, only to win it back after three days.

Mysterio was the champion for nearly three months before dropping the title to Dragon Lee at the NXT Deadline event in December. During his appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, the former tag team champion talked about his time on the developmental brand. He also shared his take on his run as NXT North American Champion:

"I started on the main roster and then came down to NXT and stayed down there for a while... I went down there to work with the younger talent, but some of them are older than me. To be able to go in there and mentor them, as weird as that sounds, it’s just cool man. I’m glad that Shawn Michaels was able to give me that trust to go down there and work with them for as long as I did. Because I’m pretty sure I wasn’t supposed to have that NXT North American Championship for that long. But I wasn’t gonna give it up. I feel like I had some of my best work down there, so I’m really proud of the work I did in NXT," he said.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in an intriguing storyline with Liv Morgan. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the entire faction in the absence of Rhea Ripley. Morgan's backstage attack resulted in The Eradicator sustaining a shoulder injury, which forced the latter to vacate the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback