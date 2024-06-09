Major update on Joe Hendry appearing in WWE - Reports

There has been a major update on the possibility of TNA star Joe Hendry making a WWE appearance. Hendry has been involved in the wrestling business for over a decade and is currently signed with TNA Wrestling.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, no other TNA stars are expected to show up at the WWE NXT Battleground tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is scheduled to battle Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship tonight. The report noted that Joe Hendry's name has come up backstage as someone that talents in NXT are hoping to get the chance to work with.

Joe Hendry's theme song was recently released as a single and has become quite popular among wrestling fans around the world.

WWE star Drew McIntyre admits he believes in Joe Hendry

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently asked about Joe Hendry and had nothing but good things to say about the 36-year-old star.

Speaking with Cultaholic in a recent interview, The Scottish Warrior was asked if he was a believer in Hendry. McIntyre responded that he believed in the veteran, and brought up their rivalry back in the day at Insane Championship Wrestling.

"I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He's doing awesome. I'm very proud of him. Especially getting his song so high up on the charts, and causing as much buzz as he's caused. He's deserved a big opportunity for a long time and thankfully he has been able to showcase himself on IMPACT [TNA Wrestling]. I'm sure he's just going to keep going up and going up. The sky is the limit, he can do it all. I'm sure fans of this channel have seen the "I'm Drew" video to the tune of "I'm Blue." Which I did not watch prior, I wanted my legit reaction. And I was laughing my head off the whole time when I was supposed to be angry," said McIntyre. [From 00:06 - 00:37]

The TNA star has since responded to Drew McIntyre and told the veteran that he has no idea how much his words meant to him. Only time will tell if Joe Hendry will get the chance to appear in WWE in the months ahead.

