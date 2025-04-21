Major update on Joe Hendry's WWE status following WrestleMania appearance - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Joe Hendry's WWE status following his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41. The TNA World Champion squared off against Randy Orton last night at The Show of Shows.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Joe Hendry is still signed to TNA Wrestling, but his contract expires within the next 12 months. The report noted that Hendry hired an agent and that WWE has maintained an interest in the 36-year-old.

Fightful's report also disclosed that the company had plans for Hendry to face Orton once Kevin Owens publicly announced his neck injury. It was also shared that several TNA stars and staff felt like Hendry's appearance at WrestleMania provided more exposure for the Nashville-based promotion.

Randy Orton was originally supposed to battle Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the match was canceled due to The Prizefighter's neck injury. Orton defeated Hendry during Night Two of WrestleMania after connecting with an RKO out of nowhere.

Former WWE writer reacts to Joe Hendry's WrestleMania appearance

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on people claiming that TNA was getting buried by WWE following WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night 2 of WrestleMania, the former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion claimed that TNA was not buried because Joe Hendry lost at The Show of Shows. He suggested that Hendry's surprise appearance was a huge benefit for the company, even though he lost to Randy Orton.

"There are a lot of people carrying on about TNA being buried, this and that. No, bro, TNA gets the rub. It doesn't matter that Joe Hendry lost the match. They put him over as the TNA Champion. 'They're burying the TNA Champion!' No, bro. They're getting the rub. So it's good for TNA." [From 30:38 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The 36-year-old made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene, but became a viral sensation due to the success of his theme song. He also made a surprise appearance during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Only time will tell if Hendry becomes a WWE Superstar down the line.

