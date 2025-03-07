Major update on Randy Orton's status for WWE SmackDown - Reports

There has been an update regarding Randy Orton's status for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Viper made his return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Kevin Owens.

Ad

The Prizefighter brutally attacked Randy Orton last year and hit him with a Package Piledriver. Owens battled Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at the PLE this past Saturday night and picked up the victory. After the match, Orton returned, saving Zayn from a post-match assault.

According to PWInsider Elite, The Legend Killer is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Kevin Owens hit Randy Orton with a Piledriver on the November 8 edition of SmackDown. The former Universal Champion attempted to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, but failed on multiple occasions to defeat Cody Rhodes. Randy Orton used to be aligned with Kevin Owens on SmackDown, but the veteran snapped and turned heel last year.

Bill Apter reacts to Randy Orton's return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his reaction to Randy Orton's surprising return at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter wondered what Sami Zayn would be doing at WWE WrestleMania 41 following The Legend Killer's return. He noted that the company appears to be set on having Orton and Owens compete at The Show of Shows, and added that he's not sure what the plans are for Zayn moving forward:

"You got two of the hottest heads in wrestling. Two of the most volatile personalities in this business and to see the two of them against each other here is gonna be great, but where does this leave Sami Zayn? (...) I'm not really sure where this leaves Sami Zayn if it's gonna be Orton and KO at WrestleMania or even before that. Somehow Sami Zayn has got to get his comeuppance, I don't know what that's gonna be at this point," he said. [1:00 - 1:36]

Ad

Orton got a thunderous ovation from wrestling fans during his return this past Friday night on SmackDown. It has also been announced that Orton will be appearing on several more episodes of the blue brand this month. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Owens and Orton on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback