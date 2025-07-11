Major update on recent Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch burglary - Reports

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch suffered a massive setback earlier this week. A burglary was reported at their Playa del Rey home mere hours after their appearance on Monday Night RAW in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ad

According to a report from NBCLA, the wrestling power couple suffered a significant financial loss. It was reported that about $10,000 in cash was missing after the break-in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As reported earlier, The Visionary allegedly made the 911 call early Tuesday morning after discovering the home invasion. A forced entry was reportedly made into the house through a rear sliding glass door. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the crime.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's upcoming WWE matches this weekend

Seth Rollins is slated to wrestle in a first-time-ever singles bout with former WWE United States Champion LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Their rivalry kickstarted last month when The Visionary and his stablemates went after all the other stars competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, including The Megastar. Knight enters the clash on the back of successful attacks on the former World Heavyweight Champion twice in consecutive weeks on RAW.

Becky Lynch will also be in action this weekend. The Man is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple-Threat Match at the Evolution Premium Live Event this Sunday. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced the bout after a number one contender's match between the two challengers ended in a draw.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch won the title by defeating Lyra Valkyria at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She successfully defended the gold against Bayley on the June 23 edition of Monday Night RAW courtesy of a DQ finish after Valkyria got involved.

Will Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch win their respective matches this weekend? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE