Major update on Seth Rollins' role in upcoming MCU blockbuster film

Seth Rollins is set to make his MCU debut on Captain America: Brave New World. Rollins is expected to play a villainous role as part of the Serpent Society.

The Visionary missed a couple of weeks of WWE RAW before Night of Champions, appearing only in taped segments. He was busy filming in Atlanta, Georgia, for his part in the new MCU movie.

There were plenty of rumors about his role, but it was confirmed that he'd play a villain based on his costume. Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter went a step further to reveal that Rollins will be playing Cobra and has finished filming his scenes.

"Seth Rollins will be playing Cobra and has wrapped filming for 'CaptainAmerica: Brave New World,'" reported CanWeGetToast.

It should be noted that Marvel has not confirmed Seth Rollins' role as Cobra. However, the insider report on his role perfectly lines up with the rumor of him being part of the Serpent Society.

In Marvel comics, Cobra is primarily a villain of Thor, Daredevil, Captain America, and Spider-Man. He's part of the Thunderbolts, Serpent Society, and Serpent Squad. His superpowers include superhuman strength, flexibility, agility, and reflexes.

Seth Rollins' filmography

Captain America: Brave New World won't be Seth Rollins' film debut. Rollins has already appeared in several films such as Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Armed Response, and Like a Boss.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has also provided his voice in animated movies like The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! and Trouble. However, his biggest project to date is an MCU film involving stars such as Anthony Mackie and Harrison.

Rollins' wife and fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch also previously had a role in the MCU. Lynch reportedly filmed post-credit scenes for the Eternals, but it was deleted and didn't make the final cut.

