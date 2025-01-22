Major update on status of new WWE TV show - Reports

There has been a major update on the status of a new WWE TV show. The company is currently on the Road to Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a revival of WWE Evolve is "still in play." The report noted that nothing has been confirmed so far, but there were independent stars who were contacted about a potential taping of the show.

However, the date of the taping was postponed, and there are currently no dates listed internally for the company regarding Evolve. Gabe Sapolsky will be the head of the creative for the brand, and the report disclosed that it would be a surprise if something didn't happen with the brand ahead of WrestleMania, but it was reiterated that nothing was official as of now.

The promotion recently entered into a multi-year agreement with TNA Wrestling. Joe Hendry captured the TNA World Championship by defeating Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, this past weekend at Genesis 2025.

Ex-WWE employee claims Triple H has a clear target audience

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is booking for the hardcore wrestling fans.

On the debut episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this month, The Game kicked off the show with a cold open highlighting the importance of storytelling in professional wrestling. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that The King of Kings used words such as "babyface" and "heel" and claimed that meant that he was catering to a hardcore audience.

"Triple H's little speech about using babyfaces and heel [phrases], that little speech, he just came right out and said, 'We are booking for that hardcore community. That's who we're booking for. We are not booking for casual fans.' He said it. That's what that little speech was. 'They know what we are. They know about babyfaces and heels.' He made it clear that is who we're booking for." [From 04:42 – 05:09]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE has had a tremendous amount of success as a company as of late. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the Evolve brand.

