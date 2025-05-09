  • home icon
  Major update on Triple H's backstage perception in WWE - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 09, 2025 19:15 GMT
The Game was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Game was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been an interesting update on how Triple H is regarded backstage in WWE. The veteran was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend and currently serves as the Chief Content Officer for the promotion.

During a Q&A with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, a wrestling fan asked what the perception was of Triple H as a booker. Sapp shared that most WWE stars still like the 55-year-old, and he is much more accessible to talent than Vince McMahon was. However, it was noted that many stars no longer buy the "be patient" sentiment regarding storylines, especially following the recent wave of releases by the company.

Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and more stars were released by WWE earlier this month.

Former WWE writer compares Triple H to Vince McMahon

Vince Russo recently compared Triple H and Vince McMahon in terms of the way they conducted business.

Russo used to work for McMahon and recently discussed the differences between the two leadership regimes. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Russo stated that he preferred Vince McMahon's way of doing things. He suggested that Triple H had created a country club atmosphere in the company, and credited McMahon for teaching him about hard work.

"All the things I read today, man, it just sounds like a country club," Russo said. "I'll be honest, Chris, I'd rather have Vince's way than a country club because Vince really, really taught me work ethic. Chris, when I tell you every day I went to work early and left late, and no matter how early I got there or how late I left, his freaking car was there. Without that discipline, I probably wouldn't be able to do this [run a podcasting business] today." [8:52 – 9:28]
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The company is getting set for WWE Backlash 2025 this Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Only time will tell if The King of Kings has any surprises in store for fans at the PLE this weekend.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

