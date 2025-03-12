Major update on WWE changing Seth Rollins' name ahead of WrestleMania 41

A major update has come out after WWE officially changed Seth Rollins' name on its website. The "Freakin" moniker has now been removed from Rollins' WWE name.

Rollins had been using the nickname "Freakin" for a long time, with WWE officially calling him "Seth Freakin Rollins" on its programming. The Stamford-based promotion has now made a major change to the former Universal Champion's name and has removed the term "Freakin."

Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, has now shared a big update on WWE making this change to Seth Rollins' name.

Check out what he wrote on his X handle:

"It was still on their internal run sheets last night, for those wondering."

Seth Rollins was under a lot of pressure ahead of massive RAW match

Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage match on this week's edition of WWE RAW. While the records will show he won the match, it wasn't entirely of his doing - Roman Reigns' interference brought the match to an abrupt end when he pulled Rollins out of the cage.

Before the match, Rollins spoke with WFAN and opened up about the pressure on him heading into RAW.

"We're on The Road to WrestleMania, you're in the main event on Netflix, live, millions of people watching around the world," Rollins said. "And you've got the task of a cage. So, you know mentally what you're in store for, so, the pressure is kind of through the roof. (...) Where I'm at, that's what I live for. That's what I want. I want the ball when there's five seconds to go in game seven. (...) That's what I want. I'm living for that, man, and this is that moment." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Seth Rollins will likely be involved in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows, along with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins was by Cody Rhodes' side last year when he ensured The American Dragon dethroned Roman after a record-breaking title run.

Fans are quite excited to see these two megastars battle it out in what could potentially be a show-stealer at 'Mania this year.

