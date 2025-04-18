Major update on WWE's plans for Chelsea Green at WrestleMania - Reports

There has been a major update regarding WWE's plans for Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The veteran became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament in December 2024.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Green was not in the plans for The Show of Shows as of earlier this week, but there were several pitches made for her.

There was reportedly a pitch for a Women's United States Championship Open Challenge, with Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss being potential opponents. Fightful added that they had not heard of plans being updated for Green but added that there was a possibility that segments could be added to WrestleMania.

Chelsea Green lost to Zelina Vega via countout last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The veteran hired a legal team following SmackDown and filed a complaint about the loss.

Former WWE writer points out issue with Chelsea Green's faction on SmackDown

Vince Russo recently highlighted a problem with Chelsea Green's faction on WWE SmackDown.

Alba Fyre recently joined the Secret Hervice alongside Piper Niven to protect the Women's United States Champion. Fyre used to be in a tag team with Isla Dawn known as The Unholy Union, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship last year. However, Dawn was released by the promotion in February 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that there was no explanation given as to why Alba Fyre had aligned with Chelsea Green.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how (...) What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group." [From 36:39 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Green had never captured a singles title in WWE before becoming the first Women's United States Champion. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old makes an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

