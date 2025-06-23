Major update on WWE's plans for travel to Night of Champions - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Published Jun 23, 2025 20:29 GMT
The PLE is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The PLE is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a major update on WWE's plans for traveling to Night of Champions 2025. The premium live event is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

The recent conflicts in the Middle East have already caused several nations to close their airspaces as a precaution. According to a new report from Fightful Select, talents are still scheduled to make the trip and have not been informed of any changes.

The report added that the stars are scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia later this week via a charter plane to have them ready for SmackDown this Friday night. It was noted that there is no longer a financial bonus for talents performing in Saudi Arabia, as it is now included in their contract.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fightful's report also disclosed that there was "word within WWE" that some staff members who traveled early are stuck in Qatar while the airspace has been temporarily shut down.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

youtube-cover
Ad

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions this Saturday night. The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are also set to take place at the PLE this weekend.

Vince Russo claims a major WWE star should turn heel at Night of Champions

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that CM Punk should turn heel if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Night of Champions.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the fans in Saudi Arabia would boo The Second City Saint out of the building if he won the title. The legend added that if Punk were to become champion, he would need to do so as a heel this weekend.

"If Punk wins as a baby face, they may boo Punk out the building and I would not take that chance. I'm telling you bro, they need to turn Punk heel in that match and if they don't, you guys are going to know they didn't adjust to anything that happened on tonight's show," Russo said. [From 25:47 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see if the company has to alter its plans for Night of Champions in the days ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications