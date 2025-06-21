CM Punk must turn heel at Night of Champions if he wins, says veteran; massive reason explained (Exclusive)

CM Punk is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster. The Second City Saint has been a babyface ever since he returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023, as he's one of the most well-loved wrestlers in the world. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Punk should turn heel for the first time since returning.
CM Punk is set to face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Night of Champions next week for the title. Following the events of this week's SmackDown, where Cena dropped a 'pipebomb' of his own, the Unseen 17 got a massive cheer from the Grand Rapids crowd, which he hadn't gotten since turning heel in March.
While speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that if Punk is to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, he has to turn heel. He felt that if CM Punk won the title as a babyface, he would be booed out of the building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"If Punk wins as a baby face, they may boo Punk out the building and I would not take that chance. I'm telling you bro, they need to turn Punk heel in that match and if they don't, you guys are going to know they didn't adjust to anything that happened on tonight's show," Russo said. [From 25:47 onwards]
Just when fans were starting to get a little bit frustrated with John Cena's heel turn, this segment on SmackDown got the ball rolling once again. Fans are excited to see Cena face Punk for the first time in over a decade, but the stakes seem even higher now, making it a much more interesting match-up.
